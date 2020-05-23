Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi West) has applauded Saturday’s verdict of the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal which affirmed the November 16 governorship election of Governor Yahaya Bello, saying of the ruling: ‘indeed God was with the governor.’

Senator Adeyemi, reacting to the tribunal’s verdict, said that the Tribunal was able to decipher the truth from lies.

He said it was clear that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would lose the case because, according to him, they failed to produce credible witnesses to substantiate ‘their heaps of lies.’

While thanking the judiciary, the senator said the judgement has vindicated Governor Yahaya Bello and the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the election was indeed free and fair.

He asked the opposition to accept the verdict in good faith as ‘it is God who gives power to whoever he wants and whoever he gives the power he will stand to defend the person.

‘I have no doubt that God is solidly behind Governor Yahaya Bello, so I will advise the PDP to take this defeat in good faith and allow our amiable governor to concentrate of good governance and the development of the state.’