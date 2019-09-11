TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the validation of his election by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Governor Wike, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, urged President Buhari to use his victory to work for all Nigerians, irrespective of their political leanings.

He called on the president to work towards the unity of the country, noting that the country was now divided.