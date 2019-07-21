Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, yesterday, said that no amount of intimidation or blackmail would make his party quit the fight to recover its electoral victory in the 2019 presidential election from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obi who spoke in Awka while addressing the 8th Stakeholders meeting of the party, Anambra State Chapter, said that he was even ready to die in the quest to rescue Nigeria from the clutches of the APC government.

Obi, who claimed that the results everywhere showed that PDP clearly won the election, disclosed that many people have called him to express concern over his safety since the commencement of the presidential petition tribunal.

“Some people have called to express concern, saying you know this people can go to any length at holding unto power and I said to them, I am ready to sacrifice my life for the survival of Nigeria and to rescue her from APC bad government.

“When you look at the election, it is true that we are in court, but PDP won in the election, PDP won more governorship seats and even states where they used all the arsenals like in Rivers and others, we still won.

“When you look at the way things are going now, you see that PDP has become a very good brand and the only hope for Nigeria,” he said.

Obi who is the leader of PDP in the state charged members to come together and make sacrifices for the party to move forward, stressing that nothing but the members could be the only obstacle for the party to reclaim Anambra State as it was clear in the state that the people were dissatisfied with the APGA government.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu encouraged members who wished to contest for the ticket for the 2021 governorship election in the state to hit the ground running with the spirit of love and brotherliness.

In his address to the Stakeholders entitled: “Repositioning for Power and Good Governance,” Nwobu said that the party would regain the leadership of Anambra if members approached the next election with the right spirit .

“The elections of February 23 and March 9 was a huge success, we had the very best result for presidential election, won two Senate seats, six House of Representatives, and six House of Assembly seats and we are hopeful of more seats at the close of tribunals,” he said.

All stakeholders who spoke at the meeting including Senator Uche Ekwunife, Senator Ben Obi, Mr Oseloka Obaze, Chief Obiora Okonkwo, Chief Ikey Aroh, who represented the National leadership of the party, Mr Godwin Ezeani and Chief (Mrs) Josephine Anime, in one voice agreed that what was most important to PDP now was to recover Anambra State.