National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has hailed the Nigerian Tribune newspaper at 70, describing it as home of independent, fearless and investigative journalism in the country.

In the congratulatory letter he personally signed and addressed to Managing Director of the newspaper, Mr. Edward Dickson, Tinubu said throughout its illustrious history, the newspaper has continued to shine the light of truth into every corner of the Nigerian public space.

“Over its 70 years of existence, the newspaper has served as an important mouthpiece for the Nigerian people,” he said.

For most of its lifetime, Asiwaju Tinubu said the Nigerian Tribune “has set the standard for journalism practice in Nigeria.”

He said all those behind the success of the newspaper should rightly feel proud of this latest milestone in its distinguished existence.

The letter reads: “Please accept my hearty congratulations to you, the management and staff, family and friends associated with the Nigerian Tribune on the 70th anniversary of the newspaper’s establishment. May I also congratulate the wider Tribune family on the successful opening of the new Tribune House in Isheri, Ogun State.

“Nigerian Tribune is, of course, the oldest surviving privately-owned newspaper in Nigeria. Over its 70 years of existence, the newspaper has served as an important mouthpiece for the Nigerian people and boasts a proud history of defending the interests of the people from its earliest days fighting for Nigeria’s independence from British colonial rule all the way through to the emergence of an independent, democratic and progressive Nigeria of today.”