Dr. (Mrs.) Veronica Nwagboluiwe Nzekwe (nee Udeme), a vibrant titan and a giver filled with passion, was born as a twin in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, in 1958 to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Paul and Patricia Udeme of Isi-Olu Clan in Ossomala, Ogbaru LGA, in Anambra State, a family known for their humility, decency, discipline and generosity.

Ejima (as she is fondly called) lost her twin in her early years in Kafanchan and was the third child in a family of six.

As a woman with a combination of beauty and brains, she started her basic education at St. Catherine Primary School, Makurdi; St. Partricks Primary School, Ossomala; Oboshi Grammar School, Ibusa; and St. Augustine’s College, Ibusa, where she won several prizes and participated in clubs and sporting activities.

After her basic education, she proceeded to study Guidance and Counselling, Social Studies and History/Christian Religious Studies in the College of Education, Kafanchan, and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, respectively.

The paragon of virtue met the love of her life, Chief Emeka Christopher Nzekwe, and they were joined in holy matrimony for 40 years. To this union three children were born. With her wisdom, she was the gel that held the family together, a pillar of strength, a role model.

At an early age, she accepted Christ and was a renowned minister of God known for her full devotion to the service of the Lord. Until her passing, she was a member of Foursquare Gospel Church, Aguda, Lagos.

Mama Suspension (as students referred to her) was known for discipline, counselling, and excellence. She started her career as a student teacher in Teacher’s Training College, Kafanchan. Afterwards, she worked with the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission, where she was the Christian Religious Knowledge teacher, guidance-counsellor, chairperson for socials, cooperative, disciplinary committee, exam committee and matron, Christian Fellowship, Cultural and Social Club in various schools.