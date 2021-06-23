Pa Richard Njemanze was a founding member of Ulakwo Elite Circle Club, a Club that is a product of necessity.

Pa Njemanze was among the few public-spirited illustrious sons of Ulakwo who answered the call when it became a challenge to bring to fruition electrification of Ulakwo. He played a pivotal role under the Elite Circle Club umbrella.

His name shall take centre stage whenever the history of electrification of Ulakwo is narrated and history will always be kind to him in this regard.

He was a very committed and valued member of our club, he attended most of our club’s functions/meetings. He treasured and loved Elite Circle Club without reservations.

He upheld the ethos and precepts of the club tenaciously. He was a man of high ethical standard and carried himself with dignity.

He was a gentleman “par excellence,” he exuded peace and warmth, he enthroned peace wherever he was present.

Towering above every other of his impeachable qualities, he was a humble man. In view of the quantum contributions in the infrastructural development of Ulakwo community, he turned down several offers of chieftaincy conferment, not because of lack of respect for the traditional stool, rather, he saw his contribution to the development of the community as a call to duty and service to humanity. Indeed, he was a selfless man and self-effacing.

Despite the high office he occupied during his illustrious carrier in the then NEPA, he remained a very simple man among his people and peers and actually mingled with commoners.

He was a good Christian and devout Catholic, a loving husband and father. He worked hard to train his children, who in turn took care of him in his old age.

He was a good community leader who trained so many relations and assisted a whole lot in offering them job placements within and outside his community.

As we carry on with his rites of passage, Elite Circle Club and indeed Ulakwo community, men and women of goodwill shall miss a man of peace, a rare role model.

Pa Njemanze left behind a legacy of simplicity, humility, peace, responsiveness, dependability and commitment.

Alas, a good man goes home to be with his Creator.

Adieu!

•Sir John Ekeanya,

president, Ulakwo Elite Circle Club