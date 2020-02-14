Tosin Ajirire

It’s exactly one year that Prince Albert Adeniyi Aderinlewo passed unto the glory. It’s just like yesterday. How time flies!

Born on August 10, 1956 to the family of the late Prince (Chief) Emmanuel Kiloda Aderinlewo (Baba Ijo of St. Peter’s Anglican Church) and the late Madam Elizabeth Aina Mopelola Aderinlewo of Gbelenkan Quarters, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Aderinlewo’s glorious life was cut short by a brief illness on Friday, February 15, 2019.

He attended St. Peters Anglican Primary School, Ile-Ife and finished in 1969. In 1970, Aderinlewo proceeded to St. John’s Grammar School, Ile Ife and later moved to Anglican Grammar School, Ile Ife. But it was at Oluorogbo High School also in Ile Ife that he sat for his WASCE in 1976 and passed with flying colours.

Being a bright and promising young man, Aderinlewo caught the eagle eye of Pa Wright, who brought him to Lagos and helped secure a clerical job for him at the Post and Telecommunications (P&T) Department.

Due to his diligence and hard work, it was not long before Aderinlewo was promoted. However, the promotion came with higher responsibility and a transfer to P&T, Osogbo, Osun State and later P&T, Ibadan, Oyo State.

In a quest for further education, Aderinlewo quit his job at P&T, Ibadan and proceeded to Osun State Polytechnic, Ire where he read Accounting and graduated with a Diploma. He worked briefly and later got admission to study Accounting at Ibadan Polytechnic where he graduated with Higher National Diploma (HND).

After his mandatory NYSC programme in Akwa-Ibom State, Aderinlewo came to Lagos and secured a job as an accountant with Century Shoes and Allied Products now Ramphlast Nigeria Ltd. Until his demise on that fateful Friday, Aderinlewo served the company diligently and meritoriously, and rose to become the Accountant.

Having both met some years earlier; Aderinlewo married the love of his life, Mrs. Onesinghosan Janice nee Kenekueyero on August 15, 1992. The union is blessed with three children namely Miss Mogbejuleoritse Bukola Joyce Aderinlewo, Miss Oritsegbubemi Damilola Jessica Aderinlewo, and Master Toritseju Joshua Aderinlewo.

Prince Albert Aderinlewo became a born again Christian during his youth service and joined Foursquare Gospel Church in 1989. Until his death, he was a devoted Christian and committed member of the church. Being a person fully involved in church activities, he was elected president, Council of Foursquare Men (CFM), Ijeshatedo Zone in 2002 and was ordained a Deacon in August 2003. He later became the president of Lagos Island District of CFM.

In 2010, Aderinlewo chaired and coordinated a very successful national retreat of CFM. The same year, in 2010, when the Surulere district of CFM was created, Aderinlewo was elected president, and he held the position till 2015 when he voluntarily and honourably relinquished the office.

As a loving husband and good father, Aderinlewo never joked with the welfare of his family. He inculcated discipline and great moral values in all his children. He equally trained them to be independent and to always put God first in all their endeavours. For these, his wife and children will always remember and forever cherish him.

Aderinlewo is survived by his wife, children, brother, sisters, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Niyi, our own Eruku, continue sleeping peacefully in the Lord!