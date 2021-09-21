By Jessica Humphrey

Pastor Danjuma Tafawa Balewa was a visionary leader, a strong man of faith who was passionate about God and service to God. He believed so much in the efficacy of the word of God and the power embedded in it. He would advise the congregation about having a closer and better relationship with God, and would constantly enjoin us to “Know God for Yourself.”

He would equally advise the congregation to cultivate the habit of studying the word of God and living by it, as that is the secret of a successful and victorious life.

His favourite Bible verses included, but were not limited to, Joshua 1:8, 2 Timothy 2:15, John 1:1-5, Proverbs 22:29, the Books of Esther, Ruth and other Bible sections. Some of the teachings he was passionate about: Faith, Leadership, Vision, Diligence, Focus, the Power Worship, Prayer Life and other relevant teachings about life, its challenges and overcoming your fears.

Our beloved pastor was a humble, simple and good-hearted man who dealt with everyone without bias. He could never deny anyone access to him and was very accommodating. He had a great sense of humour too. He was equally a no-nonsense man, outspoken, fearless and very bold. He was a tireless worker who never grumbled nor complained while in the service of his Maker.

Pastor was a great and visionary leader, who believed that you can achieve whatever you set your mind to do in life through hard work, diligence and dedication, while you align yourself with God. He strongly advised against laziness and a disorganized setting or any form of disorderliness.

He was an exemplary leader who, would set a goal for himself and would follow it up with so much passion, vigor and an unwavering determination until its completion. An example is the beautiful edifice of RCCG, Cornerstone Parish (My Father’s House). He started with the idea of a Governmental Church, told the congregation about his vision and what he intended to achieve. At that time, it seemed like an impossible task. But Pastor was a man who would follow his dreams with resilience and we learnt to believe in him and his vision, as you would be sure of where he was headed. With hard work, dedication, due diligence and, by the grace of God Almighty, the building was completed within months. He was a go-getter who never gave up on whatever he believed in. He would always aim for the best and would not settle for less. There are other numerous examples to give, but would limit it to the above stated.

He impacted so many lives positively through his preachings, lifestyle, advice, words of encouragement, admonition when you go the wrong way, in order to set you on the right path. Pastor Danjuma was down to earth and never afraid to speak the truth on issues, no matter whose ox was gored. He was an inspiration to a lot of us. A spiritual father, a friend and counsellor who would encourage you to aim higher, increase your faith in God, as nothing is impossible with God.

He was one who would recognize young talents in the church, reach out to such persons, encourage and would create opportunities for them to develop themselves and aspire for greatness. He was a lover of the youth and related so well with them. He would equally encourage them to believe in themselves and help them discover their hidden talents.

Pastor would advise and encourage the congregation to aspire for greatness through hard work, dedication, diligence, focus and determination, while also not failing to advise against cutting corners, as such would not yield good results. He was a man of integrity. He was fearless, very courageous and outspoken. He did not hesitate to admonish you when you went the wrong way, no matter who you were. Aside from that, he would speak passionately about issues of life and its challenges that must be faced squarely with the word of God and faith in God, if you must overcome to succeed in life.

He was a great leader and a good shepherd who cared a lot about the wellbeing, development and aspirations of his flock. You would easily see the big smile and joy radiating on his face whenever he heard a member’s success story/testimony, like a proud father, which he was to us all.

With Pastor Danjuma, there was never a dull moment, as he would preach and have the congregation laughing, while also delivering the message at the same time. One would always have something to learn and take home from his messages. He inspired a lot of us in so many ways.

His numerous pieces of advice and encouraging words are still resonating in our hearts. His legacy lives on with us.

He worked tirelessly with his all, and has finished his race. We love and miss him so much, but God loves him more.

RCCG, Cornerstone Parish (My Father’s House), has lost a rare gem and a great leader.

Rest in peace, God’s Gallant Soldier. Adieu.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.