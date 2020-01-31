While paying glowing tribute to heroes and heroines that had won laurels, brought glory and honour to our fatherland, Dare said it must go beyond mere rhetorical statements and empty promises. “We must learn to honour athletes, coaches and administrators that committed their lives to the service of the nation. Chief Akinyele was an epitome of service and patriotism. He exemplified what genuine service to the country meant. His personal charm was infectious and hard work quite motivational. He tried to use his position to impact on the society. He was simply a true Nigerian hero.”