By Martins Uba Nwamadi

Susan Wiggs said on a mother’s death: “There is something about losing a mother that is permanent and inexpressible, a wound that will never quite heal.”

But in another narrative while discussing of the word grieving, Kahlil Gibran said, “when you are sorrowful look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight”.

The two narratives capture the mood of our brother His Excellency Ambassador Innocent Iwejuo and the entire Iwejuo dynasty as their Matriarch, Ezinne Mercy Nwaigbe Iwejuo transcends to the heavenly realm.

Ezinne Mercy Iwejuo was born on February 13, 1924 and got betrothed to her love, the late Pa Jonah Amaefule Iwejuo and the marriage was blessed with 10 children.

She was a woman of valour and had outstanding commitments to the Catholic faith. She was a nurturer, devoted to prayers and piously observed the sacraments.

A founding member of Catholic Women Organization (CWO) Holy Ghost, Parish Uvuru, Mbaise, she was also a committed member of Legion of Mary and Sacred Heart of Jesus society. These societies nurture, crystallize the Catholic Church and equally promote the essence of humanity.

Ezinne was a great soul that served everyone in the community. In recognition of her immense and selfless service to the church and the society, in 2013, she was honoured with the conferment of Ezinne title by the Ahiara Diocese.

This honour was an attestation by her home parish and lay faithful who were delighted of the role she played in hosting several young seminarians on Apostolic work, her mentorship coupled with her pivotal role in nurturing the Basic Catholic Community in Egbelu which has grown to a fledgling Parish today.

One significant attribute of Ezinne Iwejuo was her firm belief that her children must not only be educated, but must be disciplined and equally have the fear of God.

She imparted in them virtues of love, care, generosity, respect for elders and to the daughters total submission to their husbands.

Her career trajectory spanned from trading, farming and animal husbandry. She also devoted a large part of her resources to developing and nurturing the needy in the society.

On Friday December 29, 2022, the remains of Ezinne Mercy Iwejuo will be committed to mother earth in her country home Egbelu, Uvuru, Aboh – Mbaise LGA, Imo State.

Thomas Campbell said that when we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind.

Ambassador Iwejuo, be consoled that love is stronger than death even though it matter how hard death tries, it can’t separate people from love.

We know that a mother’s love is always with her children. Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrow a heart can contain.

But Ezinne’s goodness, caring and her wisdom live on. And it is like a legacy of love that will always be with the entire Iwejuo dynasty, Egbelu community and the entire Uvuru in general.

Let us also be comforted with what the Bible said in John 11 vs 25-26: “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, thought he dies yet shall he live and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die.”

And Jesus humorously asked the Iwejuos, do you believe this? If you do, then grieve no more.

As a Catholic faithful, the spirit of Mama lives on. Though the loss is deep, the power of love and motherhood is always evergreen. Even in death you are still loved and forever will be. You touched the hearts of so many who owe you a lifetime of gratitude. We are not saying goodbye forever but goodbye for now.

Mama, you were a beautiful melody in the rhythm of our lives.

EZINNE MERCY NWAIGBE IWEJUO

LA NA UDO