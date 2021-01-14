By Ugochukwu G. Muotto

A brilliant Accountant, Journalist, poet and writer with passion for knowledge has left this world to meet with his ancestors.

Late Dr. Jimanze hails from Ndimbara Amaegbu Nkwerre in Nkwerre Local Government Area from the famous Nze Njemanze family.

He was raised by his parents who had impeccable pedigree and those who have associated with him must have found those qualities of integrity, honesty and hard work. An epitome of intelligence, knowledge and respect for family values.

He was a great writer who had many books to his credit just to mention a few:

1) Corruption in Africa

2) Genocide against the Igbo

3) The Yoruba fought and lost the Biafra Nigerian war

4) Economists as Assassins

5) The University – Media Complex

He was my friend and I had the opportunity to attend most of his book launch.

He writes as a Columnist for SUN NEWSPAPER on Thursdays – TURF GAME a very educative column.

He was a man of integrity. The grand norm of this present society is to compromise for individuals to accept us. He was prepared to stand alone in fighting for a just course. A type of courage that is uncommon now.

I recall with nostalgia his absolute interest, contribution and support for Ndimbara-Amaegbu Village Meeting Lagos Branch which he was bonafide member and attended meetings religiously.

His demise no doubt was a great loss not to his immediate family or Nkwerre community, but to the Nigeria State as a whole.

At death, life is changed to eternity and its occurrence brings back memories of love, care, guardianship and indelible inspirations.

We take consolation in the fact that he lived a fruitful and fulfilled life.

He came, saw and conquered, far beyond his peers and comperes.

He will be buried in his country home – Ndimbara Amaegbu Nkwerre on Thursday 14th January 2021 by 10.00am.

May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace – Amen.

• Ugochukwu G. Muotto

Former Vice Chairman, Amaegbu Village Development Union, Lagos Branch

2006 – 2009

Pioneer Chairman – Ndimbara – Amaegbu Development Union, Lagos Branch. 2009 – 2015

Email: [email protected]