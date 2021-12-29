By Geoffrey I. Nwaka

Nwaka’s family has lost an irreplaceable husband, father, brother and uncle in Prince Cletus Chukwuemeka Nwaka. He was our leader, and a strong voice in the defence and protection of the family.

Prince C.C. Nwaka, the Opara Ogbuehi of UmuNwaka and Umuezealaugwoegbu, a leading voice in Umuduruaro, Ozuoha and Abajah, joined his ancestors on September 27, 2021. He will always be remembered as a peace-loving, fair-minded, kind-hearted and public-spirited community leader who enjoyed a large, willing and happy followership.

His biography has aptly highlighted many aspects of his outstanding professional and political career, which need not be repeated here. We can only add that he supported and protected us in our childhood days, and ably provided the leadership and guidance the family needed for the enviable unity and progress it has attained since the 1980s when our father passed away. We will forever remain thankful and grateful to him.

Prince C.C. Nwaka was a jolly good fellow who liked his drinks, his flamboyant suits and robes, and a good life; but also he was a very serious-minded and enviable professional role model, a community leader, an astute politician and statesman, and a great family man who loved and cared passionately for his wives, children and relatives. He lived a worthy life and left a great legacy. He will be remembered forever.

We thank our friends and well-wishers who have come to mourn with us, and we join them to bid farewell to our departed dear brother, and to wish him well in his afterlife.

May Prince Cletus Chukwuemeka Nwaka’s soul rest in peace.

•Professor Geoffrey I. Nwaka (for Nwaka’s family)