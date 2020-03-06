Olusola Sanni

Athletic, sprite, lithe of frame, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Commander of the Order of the Niger, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba will clock 64 on March 8, 2020.

Although some would argue that age is just a number, senator Ndoma-Egba still looks boyish for his age and remains an avid lawn tennis player. He is on his own ground whenever young professional tennis plays enter the court against him.

He was an indelible fixture in the 5th, 6th and 7th Senates of the Federal Republic of Nigeria where he was pioneer chairman of the Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Deputy Senate Leader and Senate Leader, respectively.

Norma-Egba was a loud and clear voice on public issues and took very strong positions on probity and accountability in the public space and delivered his arguments with lucidity and simple oratory.

I recall with fondness, his superb delivery about the prevalent corruption in the Pensions office. He had several bills and motions to his credit including the freedom of information and Prisons Reform bills which are now Acts of the National Assembly.

Ndoma-Egba, holder of two national honours, Officer of the Order of the Niger, as well as CON, was the first to be elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2004; from the National Assembly and outside legal practice and academics.

He was introduced to public life early. He was appointed a member of the pioneer board of Cross River Basin Development Authority by President Shehu Shagari at the age of 24 and became Commissioner for Works and Transport in the Old Cross River State (now Cross River and Akwa Ibom States) at the age of 27.

He served an unprecedented three terms as Chairman, Calabar Branch of the Nigeria Bar Association and Calabar Chamber of Commerce.

A devout Roman Catholic the Archbishop emeritus of Abuja, John Cardinal Onayekan in May 2018 dedicated a Catholic Church in Akparabong, Ikom, his home town, built by him with the support of his wife. He has been known for quiet philanthropy supporting seminarians and those training as pastors, sponsoring both Christians and Muslims for pilgrimage. Ndoma-Egba has a personality that teaches us about how to function without bias.

An unassuming personality, in spite of his longevity in the public there has been no whiff of scandal associated with him in any way and remains a model in his profession and public service.

A life Bencher, he is married to Amaka, an educationist who is owner of a top-notch school in Abuja, and they are blessed with a son, two daughters and a granddaughter.

Some time ago, I attended an event where Ndoma-Egba was mentoring young people on how to build stability in their career lives. He made a remark about how important it is for young couples to ensure stability in their marital lives because it is practically impossible to build stability in other areas of life when there is instability in the home. His beautiful family is very well the secret of his successful strides in public service and private law practice.

He is a staunch member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and is currently Senior Partner in the Abuja law firm of Ndoma-Egba, Ebri & Co which he founded in 1987. The former lawmaker is also Chairman of the Faculty Board of a public and legislative affairs consultancy.

In 64 years, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba has filled his world with many laurels, and, no doubt, the most alluring of them is his name-ihearecognition as an exemplar in good character and modesty.

•Sanni, a writer, sent in this tribute from Abuja