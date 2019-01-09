The achievements of the second republic government of Alhaji Shehu Shagari could be captured from the acceptance speech of Shagari after he was renominated as the presidential candidate of NPN on June 12, 1982. According to Shagari, “it is evident to all that despite the many problems that we have faced, some inherited, other news, we have been able to make remarkable progress in the implementation of our party programmes. I may mention just a few. First of all, we have kept the country more united than ever before. We have maintained peace and stability; we have given all Nigerians a sense of belonging irrespective of political leaning, ethnic grouping or religious belief. We have laid solid foundation for a meaningful industrial take-off by building steel plants. “This year, the first Direct reduction Steel Plant in Africa was opened in Aladja. We have also built new ports and more are under construction. More teaching hospitals have been built, while positive steps have been taken to improve the lot of workers. Now, there is a national minimum wage and a review of salaries and fringe benefits at various levels of production and service in progress. We have reintroduced free collective bargaining and recognized May as a public holiday. In fact we can claim that in the history of Nigeria the workers have never had it better than n the Administration. We are making good progress in our effort to build the Federal Capital at Abuja and we have effected a lot of improvement to the condition of our Law Enforcement Agencies. “In those areas where we need the cooperation of other parties to implement our pledge to the electorate, for example the creation of new states we have taken the initiative and provided effective leadership. Upon our initiative, positive steps have been taken and there is every hope that new states will be created by October, 1983. In pursuit of participatory democracy, we have continued to guarantee the freedom of the Press, and maintained the independence of the judiciary. In short, we have watered the tree of democracy which today is flourishing in our country, without bloodshed and without prejudice.

“Mr. Chairman, I am proud to say to you and to the whole world that we have been able with God’s help, within thirty three months of our taking office, to solve what were considered by many people as most difficult questions. The ill-feelings of civil war and of the February 13 event have been finally buried. Both Mr. Gowon and Mr. Ojukwu are free citizens, free to return and to live in their father land. Another difficult area is the sharing of revenue among the components of the Federation. These and many other problems and promises have been vigorously tackled with a great deal of success. We have a catalogue of achievements and a few setbacks, but such setbacks are due to no fault of ours. The current economic setbacks we are experiencing are due largely to global recession over which nobody has any control.” A school of thought opined that there was prolificacy in the time of Shagari due to free flow of petrol dollar accruing to the nation. As a result the cabals controlling Shagari government used the opportunity at their closeness to Shagari to award oil blocks to themselves, import license to cronies and friends, and majority began to buy operate jets. At that time we saw champagne that we re-customized for some NPN leaders.The economy soon began to show signs of recession. At that time the Sage, Obafemi Awolowo, in a letter to Shagari in 1982 warned him on impeding economic doom for the country but the sycophants around Shagari waved the warning of the sage as ranting of a confused mind. The truth letter surfaced and what follows was the declaration of austerity measure in Nigeria in late 1982.