His body was laid to rest in Shagari town, his country home, shortly after the funeral prayers led by Professor Shehu Galadanci.

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The remains of the Second Republic President, Alhaji Shehu Aliyu Shagari were yesterday interred at his Shagari Village in Sokoto State. He died on Friday at the National Hospital, Abuja, at the age of 93 years.

His body was laid to rest in Shagari town, his country home, shortly after the funeral prayers led by the former vice chancellor of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Professor Shehu Galadanci.

At about 12:55p.m, the remains of the late president arrived at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto, aboard a presidential aircraft marked 5N-FGZ.

It was received by the state governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, alongside former Governor Attahiru Bafarawa and members of the State Executive Council.

The body later departed for Shagari town, about 35 kilometers from the state capital, in a motorcade conveyed in the Nigerian Air Force ambulance belonging to the NAF-119 Forward Base, Sokoto.