Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Family of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, announced the death of their mother, Madam Abigail Omojolagbe Makinde, at age of 81.

“Though mama gave no indication of any sickness, she slept peacefully in the Lord at the age of 81 in the early hours of the day at her Ibadan home. While we appreciate the Almighty for sparing her life thus far, we must confess that we will sorely miss her counsel, motherly role and impact on the lives of her children and the grandchildren.

“We will equally miss her impactful role as a stabilising force in the family, her community and especially Oyo State, which is currently being governed by her son and our brother, Seyi Makinde,” the family said in a statement.

Former Deputy Governor of the state and PDP chieftain, Hazeem Gbolarumi, in a condolence message to the governor described the deceased as “charitable, a great mother, an epitome of motherhood, and benevolent, ” adding that she would be greatly missed.

“Your mother will be remembered for her unwavering support and encouragement to you. Her wise counsel to you in the course of service to your people will not be easily forgotten.

Her demise has created a vacuum which will be difficult to fill. I enjoin you to draw inspiration from the fact that she lived a fulfilled life. She lived to witness your leadership and achievements as Governor of Oyo State,” he said.

Also, the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi in a condolence message extolled the virtues of the deceased, urging the Makinde family to uphold the legacies of their late matriarch.

Oba Oyewumi said the late Madam Abigail instilled good values in her children and loved ones as a devout christian, community leader and philanthropist.

In a statement signed by his private secretary, Toyin Ajamu, the monarch prayed to God to rest the soul of Madam Makinde and give her family the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

“The deceased was a pillar of support and source of inspiration to the womenfolk. She lived a purposeful life dedicated to God and humanity. The Makinde family as a mark of respect and honour for the deceased, must sustain the good deeds of their late matriarch,” he said.