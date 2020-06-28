Emmanuel Adeyemi,Lokoja.

Tributes begin to pour in for the late Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasiru Ajanah who died early in the morning on Sunday and was buried in Abuja on Sunday. Afternoon

Sources close to the family confirmed that he was buried in Gudu cemetry, Abuja after Islamic rite. He was said to have died at the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital isolation centre.

Eminent personalities from Kogi state government, judiciary, politicians and from other part of the country besieged his residence in Abuja on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Prince Matthew Kolawole said he received with shock and sadness the sudden demise of the Chief Judge of Kogi State, Honourable Justice Nasir Ajanah which occurred this morning after a brief illness.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the speaker said it is devastating and painful for the state to lose yet another great personality in the legal world, describing his death at this time as a colossal loss to the entire nation.

He described late Justice Nasir Ajanah as a courageous outstanding legal luminary and administrator who consistently upheld the rule of law which has made the state to stand out among the comity of States Judiciary in Nigeria.

He sympathized and condoled governor Yahaya Bello, the Government of Kogi State, his immediate family and the Government and people of Okene Local Government over the demise of their father, illustrious son and outstanding legal luminary, stressing that he will be greatly missed.

He said it is disheartening and painful to lose such a great mind that devoted all his life to the service of the state in the Judiciary, He pointed out that his demise has created a great vacuum that will be hard to fill.

He noted that death is an expected end of every mortal and enjoined his family to take solace in the words of God which say for everything under the sun there is a time; a time to be born, and a time to die, urging them to uphold his legacy of truthfulness, hard work, tolerance and boldness.

Rt. Hon. Prince Matthew Kolawole, on behalf of the 7th Assembly, management and staff of the Kogi State House of Assembly wish to commiserate with the immediate family of Hon Justice Nasir Ajanah, Kogi State Judiciary, Kogi State Government, Government and people of Okene Local Government on the death of their illustrious son and father, praying that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya

Bello was said to be at the Gudu Cemetery Abuja to witness the burial rites of the late Chief Judge who died at age of 64.

The governor was accompanied with some of his aides including the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Mohammed Ibrahim (SAN); Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu and others.

He thanked Kogi sons and daughters in Abuja for sympathising with the family members of the late legal luminary during their trying moment.

Governor Bello has earlier in his condolence message described the late Chief Judge as a legal icon who stood for the cause of justice and defended the Rule of Law while doing his best to smoothen collaboration between the Executive and Judicial arms of Governments as the State’s Chief Judge.

He noted that the late Chief Judge had also served at the National level in several capacities meritoriously.

Bello described Ajana as a fearless judge who was renowned for demanding discipline in his court and delivering thorough and sound judgments.

The Governor noted that Kogi State has lost a legal luminary who bestrode the heights of his chosen profession like a colossus and cast his shadow far beyond the confines of the state.

Bello condole the immediate family of the late Chief Judge and the state’s judiciary over the irreparable loss.

He prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased Aljanna fidaus and the fortitude for his family to bear the irreparable loss.