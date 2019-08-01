Alawode Omotunde

Members of the tricycle (Keke) operators at PWD GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday embarked on a peaceful protest over alleged incessant arrest and extortion by operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

The riders trooped out in large numbers and marched around Ikeja GRA to register their displeasure to the authorities. They were armed with placards bearing various inscriptions urging government to intervene and save them from the alleged onslaught of LASMA operatives.

A rider, Mr. Kenneth Ogil, complained bitterly that “LASTMA officials at the PWD office have been engaging in unlawful arrest, extortion and oppressive tendencies to members our of union.

“Without committing any traffic offence, LASTMA officials arrest our members and ask them to pay fines ranging from N5,000 to N15, which they pocket.”

Mr. Egwo Chike, one of the protesting riders, lamented that the LASTMA officials have made life unbearable for them.