From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The United Commercial Keke NAPEP and Motorcycle Riders Association (UCKEMORAN) Anambra State chapter has commenced an aggressive internal cleansing mechanism aimed at flushing out bad elements in their system who have remained adamant in soiling the association’s name through various untoward activities.

UCKEMORAN leadership led by Chief Arunsi Igbaniuka who addressed journalists in Onitsha yesterday said the body decided to move against the bad eggs in the system who have continued to negate by their actions, the genuine agenda of the union for the state and tricycle drivers in Anambra towards ensuring the elimination of illegal taxes and freeing the drivers from illegalities on the road.

Igbaniuka who spoke through the state publicity secretary of the association, Emperor Obaji lamented the activities of another tricycle union in the state known as TOAN who have been poaching their members and also engaging in activities that are at variance with their vision statement.

Obaji said UCKEMORAN has wielded the big stick by expelling three of its former field officers who deviated from its vision and had also vowed to recover any property of its association in their custody.

He said the leadership of UCKEMORAN has reaffirmed its readiness and commitment towards peace, lawful conducts and freedom of the riders and drivers who have for long been under the suffocation of illegal taxes and other forms of intimidation on the roads.

“We paused in our operations because of the Anambra governorship election but have resumed now that the election is over. We want to change the narratives in Anambra State from negativity to positivity and we remain focused in our unwavering commitment towards achieving that. That is why we appeal to the drivers to shun illegal taxes and extortion and only pay their N100 daily welfare ticket which guarantees them assistance and positive response in case of any form of victimization”.

The association also hailed Governor Willie Obiano and the Governor-elect, Chukwuma Soludo for the dogged fight they put up to emerge victorious after the guber election in the state.