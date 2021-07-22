By Chiamaka Ajeamo

Tricycle riders under the agies of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) and Aba Tricycle Riders Integrated Welfare Association (ATRIWA) have lauded and embraced the Keke Pass insurance cover in Umuahia and Aba.

The Chairman, Aba Tricycle Riders Integrated Welfare Association (ATRIWA), Umuahia Zone, Chisom John, speaking at the launch of the product, applauded Universal Insurance for the initiative, noting that the insurer truly understands the pain of tricycle riders for inventing such product.

John said, “The product is for the welfare of Keke riders and we will accept it. A lot of our members die as a result of Keke accident just because they don’t have enough to take care of hospital bill. We believe this product will go a long way to improve their lives.”

For his part, the Chairman Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), Umuahia Zone, Victor Nwoswgwu, described the cover is a good development that is highly commendable.

According to Nwoswgwu, the product was cheap and affordable for their members, and the health package made it better for its members. He said the association was assured that the company would do its best to keep its promise of prompt claims payment.

“For the first time in the history of our association, we now have insurance protection. It is a wonderful experience and something our members have been looking forward to. It’s commendable and is going to further change the way we riders do things going forward,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director/ CEO, Universal Insurance, Benedict Ujoatuonu, said the product became necessary because conventional insurance products do not take into account the peculiarities of ordinary Nigerians. Ujoatuonu said, “Keke Pass is Keke Passenger Assurance Safety Scheme and it is intended to provide some personal accident cover for the riders and their passengers in terms of injury, death and third-party liability while riding their Keke.

‘Beyond the unique benefits this product provides for the riders, it makes it affordable because it is cheaper. It is also very flexible. This is because we are dealing with people in the lower cadre. The product is technologically driven, end-to-end, and sold via an electronic platform. With your mobile device, you can have access to it.’’

