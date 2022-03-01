From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Leader of the Tricycle Association of Nigeria, Edo State chapter, Oregbe Omorodion, has petitioned AIG Zone 5’headquarters, Benin, over alleged suppression of investigation and threat to his life by one Jolly Otabor and officers of Ugbegun Divisional police.

Pa Oregbe, through his counsel, Bar Frank Edobor, in a petition titled “A case of attempted murder, reckless driving, frustration, suppression of investigation and threats to life by Jolly Otabor, IPO Oni Edekin and DCOI of Nigeria police, Ugbegun Division made available to newsmen in Benin City, alleged that his client Oregbe, was rammed over by one Jolly Otabor but the IPO of Ugbegun Divisional police officer is making frantic efforts to exonerate the said Otabor from taking full responsibility of his actions.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The petition reads in part: ‘Our client informed us that Jolly Otabor, in the control and management of his Mercedes Benz 350 Salon Car with registration number Ben 328 KC, without regard to other road users, recklessly hit his Keke at Idahor junction by Upper Sakponba road, at about 6:30 on Sunday, 6th day of February 2022.

‘Our client further informed us that Jolly Otabor in a bid to frustrate and suppress investigation into the accident intentionally towed his said Mercedes 350 Salon Car from the accident scene to Oka 4, Upper Sakponba road, Benin City.’

Barr Edobor said that his client told him that it took intelligence and concerted efforts to locate the accident jeep at the mechanic workshop on the evening of February 6.

Edobor maintained that his client also informed him that he reported the accident and towed the jeep and the tricycle (Keke) to the Nigeria police, Ugbegun Division now in Idogbo secretariat.

The lawyer said Pa Oregbe informed him that Otabor in connivance with the IPO, Oni Edekin and DCOI are desirous of frustrating and suppressing the investigation into the case as the IPO and DCOI have collected the lump sum of money in that regard.

The legal counsel added that his client also informed him that Nosa, the tricycle rider and himself suffered serious bodily injuries and pains.

To make matter worse, he said his client told him that the said Otabor boasted that the Nigeria police, Ugbegun Division is under his control and influence.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The petition quoted thus: ‘Our client also informed us that Jolly Otabor threatened to also deal ruthlessly with him if he doesn’t desist forthwith the accident case.

‘Our client is sorely afraid that investigation into the accident case has been suppressed by the IPO and DCOI in Ugbegun police station acting for and on behalf of Jolly Otabor.’

Counsel to Oregbe further urged that justice should be done to the petition as his client is prepared to substantiate the content of the petition before any designated officers just as he also urged that a detailed and thorough investigation be carried out by officers and men of your zone.

Recall that Pa Oregbe Omorodion has narrowly escaped death in a road accident involving him with his colleague and a suspected internet fraudster otherwise called ‘Yahoo boy’.

The crash occurred last week at Idahor junction by Aifuwa street in Upper Sokponba, Ikpoba-Okha Okha Local Government Area of the State.

The tricycle chairman made the allegation when he featured on a pidgin English radio station based in Benin City.

He alleged that the incident has made him visually impaired after the driver of the SUV rammed into the tricycle he boarded from Nonayo street to Aifuwa in the locality.

Oregbe, who also claimed that he immediately lost consciousness after the crash, however, said he was thereafter taken to hospital for medical attention by some residents in the area.

According to him, ‘the middle-aged man who drove the SUV abandoned him in the pool of his own blood and retired to a mechanic workshop after the accident.’