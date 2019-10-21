A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Monday sentenced a 34-year-old tricycle operator, Mustapha Ahmed, to five months imprisonment for cheating.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, gave the sentence following a guilty plea by the convict.

Emmanuel however, gave the commercial tricycle operator, an option of N10,000 fine and ordered him to pay N60, 000 compensation to the complainant.

Ahmed, who resides at Kano Road, Ahmadu Bello Way in Kaduna, was arraigned on a two-count charge of breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecutor, Insp. Leo Chidi, had submitted that Ahmed failed to pay N20,000 monthly to one Alhaji Salisu Mai-Gona, who bought the tricycle for him for transport business.

“The complainant reported that he bought the tricycle at the sum of N1.2million and handed it over to the convict for business.

“The convict promised to be remitting to the complainant the sum of N20,000 monthly but he deliberately refused to do so for three months.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 297 and 308 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017. (NAN)