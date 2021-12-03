From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A yet to be identified borehole operator has been shot dead by a trigger-happy policeman in Osogbo, Osun State.

It was gathered that little argument broke out between the policemen and the operator which led to the shooting.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

A driver whose name was not ascertained was also shot and rushed to the hospital.

The incident has led to protest at Ota-efun area, Osogbo.

Details later…

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .