From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A trigger-happy vigilante, whose is yet to be identified, yesterday, shot two persons dead, in Ofehi Street, off College road, Aduwawa, in Ikpoba Okha local government area of Edo State.

An eyewitness said the vigilante reportedly went to his customer’s store where he met her attending to another customer.

It was gathered that the trigger-happy vigilante told her that he was going home to get his gun and when he came back, he opened fire on the woman and the other customer who came to buy things from her.

It was learnt that the shop owner and the other customer died on the spot.

The reason for the shooting could not be ascertained at press time.

Confirming the incident, Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Kotong Bello, said the Command was aware, but yet to get details of the incident.