From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A trigger-happy vigilante whose name is yet to be identified, shot two persons dead on Thursday in Ofehi Street, off College road, Aduwawa, in Ikpoba Okha local government area of Edo State.

According to eyewitness account, the said vigilante reportedly went to his customer’s store where he met her attending to another customer.

It was gathered that the vigilante told her that he was going home to get his gun, and when he came back he opened fire on the woman and the other customer.

It was learnt that the shop owner and the other customer died on the spot.

The reason for the shooting could not be ascertained at press time.

Confirming the incident, Edo State Police Public Relations Officer SP Kotong Bello said the Command is aware but is yet to get the full details of the incident.