Trinidad and Tobago will host the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) after they were selected as the host city of the multi-sport event by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on Friday.

CGF, in a statement, said Trinidad and Tobago bidded alongside Gibraltar for the right to stage the competition.

It added that both Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs) were praised as excellent bidders by the CGF Evaluation Commission, following visits in January and February 2019.

“The CGF Executive Board voted for Trinidad and Tobago as the host of the 2021 Games at their Executive Board Meeting in Birmingham following impressive presentations from both CGAs,’’ the statement disclosed.

It added that Trinidad and Tobago’s success was based on the strength of the Bahamas hosting of a successful Games in 2017 and continues on CGF’s commitment to small states and island states.

The statement further quoted CGF President, Louise Martin, as saying they were delighted to award Trinidad and Tobago the opportunity to host the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games.

“We had a very strong bid process and the Board felt at this point in time that the Caribbean offers a fantastic platform for the Commonwealth Sports Movement to build upon.

“We look forward to working closely with Trinidad and Tobago in the lead-up to the Games in what we are confident will be a fantastic event for the aspiring young athletes of the Commonwealth,’’ the CGF official said.

The federation’s Board went on to thank Gibraltar for submitting its bid to host the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games.

“We will now work with the Gibraltar CGA to identify opportunities to host future Commonwealth events,” Martin said.

Brian Lewis, President of the Trinidad and Tobago CGA who led the bid team, said the hosting right was awesome and historic.

“On behalf of the youths, and young people of Trinidad and Tobago, thank you to the CGF. It is an honour to be entrusted with the 2021 CYG.

“I would like to acknowledge Rheeza Grant, Kwanieze John and Chanelle Young; the three young women who conceptualised, developed and envisioned the Trinidad and Tobago 2021 bid,”Lewis said.

NAN reports that Trinidad and Tobago joined the Commonwealth in 1962.

It is the most southerly of the West Indian island states and is situated 11.2 kilometres off the Venezuelan coast, consisting of the two islands of Trinidad and Tobago.

Having made their debut in the 1934 Games, Trinidad and Tobago have attended every Games since, apart from the 1950 and 1986 editions.

NAN also reports that the first-ever CYG was held in Scotland in 2000.

The event subsequently moved to Australia, India, Isle of Man, Samoa and most recently the Bahamas in 2017.

The 2021 CYG, which is the competition’s seventh edition, will hold from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7.(NAN)