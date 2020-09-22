The South East South South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN) said outcome of the election is a pleasant fragrance that Nigeria must wear to rinse her offensive electoral inelegance.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Mr Collins Steve Ugwu and signed by the president, Mr Hannibal Uwaifo, the group applauded the fresh breathe of peoples resolve and resilience in the election, as a clear affirmation that what is better is best when the people take charge to assert and preserve their democratic rights.

“We rejoice with the Edo people for posting this salutary reflationary virtue on our collective electoral fortunes and commit as a group to greater partnership henceforth, in working together with all supervisory institutions of the Nigerian state to always do more to protect the credibility and integrity of our elections.”