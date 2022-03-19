The annual Triumphant Congress, which coincides with the 26th anniversary of Triumphant Baptist Church, Holy Ghost Compound, Akowonjo Lagos, commences on Sunday March 20 and ends with thanksgiving On Sunday, March 27, 2022.

A major highlight of the Congress is a four-day revival service which starts on Sunday March 20 and terminates on Wednesday, March 23.The theme is “ Supernatural Interventions For Greater Advancement “The Guest Minister is Rev Dr Timothy Oyekunle.

The Church Pastor, Rev Sunday Oladejo says the theme aligns with the yearnings of the people to experience advancement in all facets of life.

