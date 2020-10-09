Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said the air component of operation Thunder Strike has hit some bandit’s camps, killing scores at their hideouts in the forests and border areas of Kaduna State.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the air interdiction was part of a new subsidiary air operation, tagged “Kashe Mugu 2.”

Enenche said the air strikes were executed at Camp Alpha in Kuyambana Forest as well as at Fadaman Kanauta and Jan-Birni on October 6 and October 7. He explained that credible human intelligence and series of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions established that the locations were being used by the bandits as staging areas, logistics storage, hiding rustled cattle and launching attacks.

According to him, the air strike at Kuyambana Forest was undertaken after an ISR aircraft spotted four clusters of huts where the armed bandits reside. “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets and attack helicopters dispatched by the air component recorded successful hits in the target area taking out some of the bandits.