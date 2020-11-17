Troops of Operation Accord have arrested 10 bandits with 88 rustled livestock, neutralised two and rescued kidnapped victims in recent encounters in Katsina and Zamfara states.

Enenche, in a statement in Abuja, added that the troops also recovered three AK-47 rifles during the operations.

Enenche explained that the troops had on November 15, engaged a group of bandits in firefight during a night patrol at Yar Tasha village in Katsina State, killing three while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

He stated that the arrested suspects were apprehended following credible intelligence on their movements with rustled livestock along Katsina-Jibia road.

Upon interrogation, the suspects claimed that they migrated from Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State to Niger Republic, he said.