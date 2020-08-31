Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s Operation Sahel Sanity have reportedly killed two bandits, arresting 13 others, including informants, as well as rescued 10 kidnapped victims in Zamfara, Katsina states.

A statement by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Brig-General Bernard Onyeuko, said the operation was part of strategic action by the army to rid the region of bad elements.

He said on August 24, troops arrested a suspected bandit, Lawali Dahiru, at Yauni Village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina who confessed to be an associate of a bandit, Mallam Yau, hiding in Tsafe forest.

Onueuko added that on August 25, troops rescued two kidnapped victims and arrested a bandit in Daudawa village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina.

He added that on August 26, troops on fighting patrol rescued six persons who were abducted by kidnappers in Damari village in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara who were wandering in Tungar Kaduku forest.

Onyeuko said that on same day, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base, Bena, arrested a bandit informant, Bello Abdulrahman, around Mashaya in Anguwan Abuja area of Bena town in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He said investigation revealed that Bello Abdulrahman was responsible for giving out information to bandits on troops movement and identifying persons to be kidnapped for ransom in Bena general area.

‘Further investigation reveals that the suspect has strong connections with Rosha, Sadi Kaboru, Musa Dan Umoru and Dogo Gide who are notorious bandits in the area,’ he said.

Onyeuko said that on August 27, troops of FOB Danjibga in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara arrested a bandit, Zayyanu Kaura at Danjibga market who during investigation confessed to be working for one Yakubu, a bandit leader who lives in Dutsen Kura forest.

He added that on August 28, troops deployed at Mara laid ambush on bandits who attempted to invade Gobirawa village and killed two bandits and others suffered serious gun wounds.

‘Additionally, on the same day troops of FOB Bagega while on fighting patrol around Tungar Makeri Village of Anka LGA of Zamfara state rescued 2 kidnapped victims who escaped from Gobirawa forest due to the activities of troops in the general area, he said.

Onyeuko said similarly on August 28, troops conducted a raid operation at some identified bandits hideouts at Gamji Village in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara during which six bandits were apprehended while one dane gun, one motorcycle and two cutlasses were recovered.

He added on the same day, troops deployed at Zakka acting on credible intelligence arrested three suspected armed bandits namely Sagar Garba, Hafisu Mato and Suleiman Sada who were identified by locals to be members of a syndicate terrorizing the general area.

‘During preliminary investigation the suspects confessed their involvements in recent cattle rustling activities at Kwaya, Sabon Birni and Baure villages,’ he said.

Onyeuko called on the people to continue to provide vital information that would assist the troops in the onslaught against bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and other criminals in the North-West.