Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity, a component of the Nigerian Army have killed two bandits, arrested 13 including an informant.

The troops also rescued 10 victims, kidnapped by bandits in Zamfara and Katsina States.

A statement by the acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, said the operations were parts of strategic action by the Army to rid the region of bad elements. He said on August 24, troops arrested a suspected bandit, Lawali Dahiru, at Yauni Village in Safana Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina state who confessed that he was an associate to a bandit, Mallam Yau hibernating, in Tsafe forest.

Onueuko added that on August 25, troops rescued two victims and arrested a bandit in Daudawa village in Faskari LGA of the state. He said on August 26, troops on a fighting patrol rescued six persons who were abducted by kidnappers in Damari village in Bakura LGA of Zamfara State who were wandering in Tungar Kaduku forest.

Onyeuko said on the same day, troops deployed at Forward Operating Base, Bena arrested a bandit informant, Bello Abdulrahman, around Mashaya – Anguwan, Abuja area of Bena town in Maru lGAof Zamfara state. He said investigation revealed that AbdulRahman was responsible for giving out information to bandits on troops’ movement and identifying persons to be kidnapped for ransom in Bena general area.

“Further investigation revealed that the suspect has strong connections with Rosha, Sadi Kaboru, Musa Dan Umoru and Dogo Gide who are notorious bandits in the area,” he said.

Onyeuko said on August, 27 troops of FOB Danjibga in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State arrested a bandit, Zayyanu Kaura, at Danjibga market who during investigation confessed to be working for Yakubu, a bandit leader who lives in Dutsen Kura forest. He added that on August 28, troops deployed at Mara laid ambush on bandits who attempted to invade Gobirawa village and killed two bandits and others suffered serious gun wounds.