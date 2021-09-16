From Gyang Bere, Jos

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) on Thursday arrested two suspects with 370 rounds of ammunition at Military checkpoint along Wereng road in Barkin-Ladi-Jos, Plateau State.

In a press statement signed by Military Information Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa said the ammunition was concealed in a Toyota Pathfinder car with registration number Plateau LGT 772 JN.

He said, “Luck ran out of the suspect when the driver of the car attempted to maneuver the military check point located at Werreng along road Barkin Ladi – Jos in Plateau state.

“Unfortunately for the suspects, their car hit the barricade at the check point which resulted in the death of one of the suspects.”

Takwa said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects Sergeant Azi Jonathan, a 30-year old serving police traffic warden drove the vehicle and Mr Nengak Daniel, a 60 year old were intercepted by the troops during stop and search operation at a checkpoint.

“The body of the deceased suspect have been handed over to the Police Divisional Headquarters at Barkin Ladi while the other suspect is undergoing interrogation.

“Other items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota Pathfinder car, a cash sum of Two Hundred and Five Thousand, Seventy Naira (N205, 070.00) only, one empty case of ammunition, one Dagger, a torchlight and 3 Techno phones.

“Others are; national identity card, 3 wraps of a substance suspected to be cannabis and a bag containing clothing materials. The surviving suspect is currently undergoing further interrogation for prosecution.”

Commander OPSH, Major General Ibrahim Ali commended the troops for their vigilance and reiterated the determination of his command to flush out criminal elements on the Plateau and environs.

He urged law abiding citizens to continue with their normal daily activities as troops are working round the clock to ensure crime free society.

The Commander further enjoined members of the public not to relent in supporting security agencies with credible information to stem criminal activities in the state.

