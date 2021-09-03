The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji arrested no fewer than 81 bandits, their collaborators and other criminal elements in the last three weeks across the North-West Zone.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, made the disclosure while giving an update on the operations of the armed forces across the country yesterday, in Abuja.

Onyeuko also said that no fewer than 33 kidnap victims were rescued and 15 bandits killed by the troops during the period.

He added that two armed robbers were neutralised and 13 bandits’ informants arrested. He said the troops sustained operations against the bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the geo-political zone with attendant successes.

“Fifteen motorcycles and two AK-47 rifles were recovered; 33 kidnap victims rescued, 66 criminal elements arrested and some vandalised railway sleepers/tracks were recovered within the period,” he said.

Onyeuko said that the operations were conducted in various locations in Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto States.

In North Central, he said that troops of Operation Safe Haven arrested 20 persons involved in the killing of 26 travellers at Rukuba town, in Jos North Local Government area of Plateau, on August 14.

He said the suspects had been handed over to the prosecuting agency for necessary action.

Onyeuko said that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, had visited Jos in his quest to ensure the return of peace to the state.

He disclosed that the CDS held a stakeholders’ meeting with Governor Simon Lalong, traditional rulers, religious and community leaders to discuss security challenges in the state.

In Benue, Inyeuko said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke destroyed three criminal camps, recovered 23 rustled cows and three motorcycles at Udei and Ughedu towns. He said that the troops, on August 14, arrested nine cultists, who had been terrorising the Utonkon community in Ado local government area of the state. He added that the same troops acting on credible intelligence ambushed and arrested some railroad vandals and recovered railroad tracks and sleepers at Tse-Guma village on August 15.

He said the criminals had been handed over to the appropriate agency for further action.

