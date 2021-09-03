The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji arrested no fewer than 81 bandits, their collaborators and other criminal elements in the last three weeks across the North-West Zone.
The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, made the disclosure while giving an update on the operations of the armed forces across the country yesterday, in Abuja.
Onyeuko also said that no fewer than 33 kidnap victims were rescued and 15 bandits killed by the troops during the period.
He added that two armed robbers were neutralised and 13 bandits’ informants arrested. He said the troops sustained operations against the bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the geo-political zone with attendant successes.
“Fifteen motorcycles and two AK-47 rifles were recovered; 33 kidnap victims rescued, 66 criminal elements arrested and some vandalised railway sleepers/tracks were recovered within the period,” he said.
Onyeuko said that the operations were conducted in various locations in Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto States.
In North Central, he said that troops of Operation Safe Haven arrested 20 persons involved in the killing of 26 travellers at Rukuba town, in Jos North Local Government area of Plateau, on August 14.
He said the suspects had been handed over to the prosecuting agency for necessary action.
Onyeuko said that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, had visited Jos in his quest to ensure the return of peace to the state.
He disclosed that the CDS held a stakeholders’ meeting with Governor Simon Lalong, traditional rulers, religious and community leaders to discuss security challenges in the state.
In Benue, Inyeuko said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke destroyed three criminal camps, recovered 23 rustled cows and three motorcycles at Udei and Ughedu towns. He said that the troops, on August 14, arrested nine cultists, who had been terrorising the Utonkon community in Ado local government area of the state. He added that the same troops acting on credible intelligence ambushed and arrested some railroad vandals and recovered railroad tracks and sleepers at Tse-Guma village on August 15.
He said the criminals had been handed over to the appropriate agency for further action.
The criminals nickname military, police etc. are thugs fulani caliphate called Nigeria uses to murder this territory natives so as to keep this territory natives under fulani rulership. More than 99% members of the fulani caliphate thugs nickname military, police etc. are brainwashed animals among this territory natives and must be eliminated on every inch of the six sovereign states.
The era fulani criminals from Guinea are traditional rulers, religious leaders, political office holders etc. over Hausa people, Kanuris etc. of the north is over and gone forever. The era fulani criminals from Guinea used 1804 fulani caliphate with its emirates to dominate northern natives politically, used northern natives to dominate southern natives politically and stole wealth of this territory natives, frustrated economic developments of this territory natives to make this territory natives poor and keep them under fulani rulership, is over and gone forever.
Igbos, Yoruba etc. in the north must join hands with Hausa people, Kanuris etc. of the north and eliminate defeated fulani criminals and their thugs nickname military, police etc. on every inch of the north.
We this territory natives which owns the land have defeated 1804 fulani caliphate with its emirates the way we defeated 1914 amalgamation of British bandits in 1960. We’re now the government over our God given native lands in which the six geopolitical zones are sovereign states. Hausa people, Kanuris etc. of the north will be traditional rulers, religious leaders, political office holders etc. over their God given native lands under their sovereign states. Southern natives will have democratic capacity under their sovereign states to fix their lands, economies.
This territory natives which stand for our liberation as this territory natives from the bondage of fulani caliphate called Nigeria in which the six geopolitical zones are sovereign states, must eliminate defeated fulani criminals and their thugs nickname military, police etc. within their community, town, city now for existence securities and freedom under the natives Disintegrated Republics.
Interim governments of the six sovereign states must establish embassy in Russia Federation etc. of Southern Countries Union now to coordinate military and diplomatic operations for their sovereign states.
Defeated thugs of fulani caliphate called military, police etc. which know nothing about Revolutionary Warfare, must be eliminated on every inch of the six sovereign states. Defeated fulani criminals must find their way back to Guinea- dead or alive in this 2021 the way defeated British bandits find their way back to Britain in 1960. Only the Sword decides.