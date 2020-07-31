Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A suspected criminal kingpin, Asaaghar Igye, whose militia group has been identified as one of those terrorising Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State and its environs has been apprehended by troops of the joint military operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS).

Igye, who had been fingered in the recent killing of the district head of Kundav, Chief Awua Alabar, Daily Sun gathered, was arrested yesterday in Zaki Biam, headquarters of Ukum local government area.

Alabar was murdered by gunmen on July 21, at his residence in Ukum LGA. His younger brother, who was also shot with him, was said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Sources from Zaki-Biam, who spoke with newsmen yesterday, disclosed that troops of OPWS deployed at Zaki biam and Jootar in Ukum local government area of the state had early hours of the day responded to a distress call from some locals that they had sighted Igye. Our source, who did not want to be named, said Igye had earlier been linked to attacks and killings in and around Alabar village in Kundav council ward of the area.

He explained further that the troops immediately mobilized to the area in search of the criminal kingpin, adding that the kingpin was subsequently arrested in his hideout.

Our source stated that the arrested criminal gang leader is already helping the military in providing information that would lead to the arrest of other members of his gang before he would be handed over the police for further investigation.