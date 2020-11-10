The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said soldiers on anti banditry operations in Zamfara State have arrested three suspected gunrunners and bandits’ collaborators in Kastina, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

The suspected gunrunners, Abubakar Mohammed and Ansi Usman Jamare, from Sokoto State, were found to be in possession of one light machine gun, four AK47 rifle magazines, 586 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 100 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and one motorcycle at the time of their arrest.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known in a statement, said the soldiers also arrested one Jamilu Usman who works as informant to bandits at Funtua in Katsina State and killed two bandits while attacking Fegi Baza village in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, and recovered some arms and ammunitions from them.

Relatedly, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji deployed at Dan-Ali village arrested one suspected bandits’ collaborator named Jamilu Usman at Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The suspect is currently in custody for necessary action. The gallant troops have continued to dominate the general area with aggressive and confidence building patrols.

Additionally, the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji have continued to dominate the air space with air patrols providing close air support for ground troops with Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance missions.