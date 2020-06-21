Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters has said that Operation LONG REACH a subsidiary being conducted by the Air Task of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have destroyed several camps belonging to the Boko Haram Terrorists group at Bula Bello and Ngoske on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State and killed scores of their fighters.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Major General john Enenche in a statement said “The subsidiary Operation LONG REACH being conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE is continuing to yield tangible results in the push to end the activities of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the North East of Nigeria. The most recent of these gains were recorded in a series of devastating air strikes targeting terrorists’ locations at Bula Bello and Ngoske on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State. The air interdiction missions were executed on 18 and 19 June 2020 sequel to credible intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists had resumed use of the closely linked settlements as staging points to launch attacks against friendly forces’ locations and surrounding civilian settlements.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets as well as an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to engage the 2 locations. The NAF jets scored devastating hits in their multiple waves of attacks resulting in the obliteration of designated portions of the terrorists’ hideouts as well as the neutralization of several of their fighters.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the ATF for their dedication and professionalism. The Defence Headquarters equally urges them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of our beloved country”.