Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) of the Nigerian military says that troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE have captured a large cache of arms and ammunition from bandits who have been terrorising the people of Odogoke and Odejo communities in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

Media coordinator in charge of Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyuke, said in a press statement:

“Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE carried out cordon and search operation in Odogoke and Odejo communities in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State to apprehend bandits following deadly clashes on 23 March 2020. During the operation, the bandits flee from the area abandoning their weapons.

“Items recovered from the two settlements include one double-barrel gun, nineteen locally-made rifles, one pistol, four rounds of 7.62x54mm ammunition, three cartridges for pump-action rifle among other accoutrements. Normalcy have returned to the communities and general security in the area remains calm. Troops have dominated the general area with fighting patrols to ensure peace and stability in the area.

“The Defence Headquarters hereby encourages the public in the general area to come up with credible information to enable the troops to be proactive.”