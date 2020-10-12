Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity fighting banditry in north west have killed three bandits, destroyed eight bandits’ hideouts and rescued 26 kidnapped victims in the region.

According to a statement by the acting director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko , the troops were currently carrying out aggressive onslaught against the criminals in the north west region.

Onyeuko said on October 9, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Magami in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State rescued 23 kidnapped victims who were earlier abducted by bandits while on transit to Magami Market from Gusau in a passenger bus.

“In a covert operation based on credible intelligence, four suspected bandits including a suspected bandit leader ,Mujitafa Shehu ,were arrested at Kankara and Tudu village of Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State,” he said.

He said combined troops of Operation Sahel Sanity elements of 17 Brigade and Sector 9 Operation Hadarin Daji conducted a combined aggressive clearance operations to identified bandit’s enclaves to rid the areas of the bandits.

“The clearance operations to identified bandit’s enclaves at Dankar, Kandawa, Yau yau, Hayin Yau yau, Bugaje, Zandam, Kwari Mai Zurfi, Yar Gamji, Bukuru and Jibiyawa in Batsari and Jibiya LGAs of Katsina State leading to the neutralization of three bandits,” he said.

Onyeuko added that on October 5, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Bena in Wasagu-Danko LGA of Kebbi State, in conjunction with troops of 223 Battalion deployed at Wasagu and Unashi rescued two kidnapped victims during a clearance operation to identified bandits hideout at Dan Umaru, Rancho and Dan Duniya villages.