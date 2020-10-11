Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity fighting banditry in the north west have killed three bandits, destroyed 8 bandits hideouts and rescued 26 kidnapped victims in the region.

According to a statement by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Brig. General Bernard Onyeuko said the troops are currently carrying out aggressive onslaught against the criminals in the north west region.

Onyeuko said on 9th October, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Magami in Gusau local area of Zamfara state rescued 23 kidnapped victims who were earlier abducted by bandits while on transit to Magami Market from Gusau in a passenger bus.

“In a covert operation based on credible intelligence, 4 suspected bandits including a suspected bandit leader named Mujitafa Shehu were arrested at Kankara and Tudu village of Kankara local government area of Katsina state,” he said.

He said combined troops of Operation Sahel Sanity elements of 17 Brigade and Sector 9 Operation Hadarin Daji conducted a combined aggressive clearance operations to identified bandit’s enclaves to rid the areas of the bandits.

“The clearance operations to identified bandit’s enclaves at Dankar, Kandawa, Yau yau, Hayin Yau yau, Bugaje, Zandam, Kwari Mai Zurfi, Yar Gamji, Bukuru and Jibiyawa in Batsari and Jibiya local government areas of Katsina State leading to the neutralization of 3 bandits,” he said.

Onyeuko added that on 5th October, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Bena in Wasagu-Danko local government area of Kebbi state, in conjunction with troops of 223 Battalion deployed at Wasagu and Unashi rescued 2 kidnapped victims during a clearance operation to identified bandits hideout at Dan Umaru, Rancho and Dan Duniya villages.

“Also, on the same day, troops of Forward Operation Base Jengebe arrested a suspected drug peddler, one Mubarak Shehu with 20 packets of Pentazocine injection concealed in his motorcycle at Jengebe Check Point in Wanki District of Gusau local government area of Zamfara state,” he said.

The Acting Director said on 6th October, troops deployed at Yar Santa in Kankara local government area of Katsina State rescued a female Kidnapped victim.

“Furthermore, troops raided and destroyed bandits’ camps during a clearance operation at Garin Inu, Shekewa Forest, Jajaye, Kerewa, Solar, Mallamawa and Gobirawa in Katsina State,” he said.

Onyeuko listed one AK 47 magazine loaded with 25 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, Dane guns and motorcycle as some of the items recovered during the operations.