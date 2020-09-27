Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity of the Nigerian Army fighting banditry in north west have destroyed several bandits hideouts, killed a bandit and arrested 28 bandits including a wanted logistics supplier.

A statement by the Acting Director Media Operations, Defence Headwaters Abuja, Brig. General Bernard Onyeuko said on 22nd September, troops of Sector 3 arrested one Mallam Gambo, a wanted bandits’ logistics supplier at Dansadau in Maru local government area of Zamfara State.

Onyeuko said on 18th September, troops arrested arrested two suspected bandits namely Umaru Lawali and Ahmed Bello and Yunusa Muhammad in Dangulbi village and Gidan Yawa in Maru and Bungudu local government areas of Zamfara state.

He added that on same day two suspects, Mr Abdullahi Lawal and Bala Saidu were arrested by troops at Sabon Layi and Dandume in connection with their involvement in selling of rustled cattle for bandits.

“On 19th September, troops deployed at Dandume thwarted what could have been a massive attack on locals by suspected armed bandits at Dandume local government area in Katsina State. The troops who received timely information on the movement of the suspects with several motorcycles swiftly mobilized to the area and engage the marauding criminals in a fire fight,” he said.

Onyeuko added that on 19th September, troops deployed at Batsari arrested a suspected bandit named Abdullahi Musa at Giginyu village and Amadu Saleh and Shaibu Ibrahim were arrested at Madachi and Maigora villagesbin Katsina state.

“Furthermore, following a reliable information about movement of unknown persons suspected to be bandits with six motorcycles at Dan Aji forest around Yar Mallamai in Kankara local government area of Katsina State, troops immediately mobilized and laid ambush in the area and arrested the six suspects,” he said.

He said on 19th September, troops averted invasion on Dayau village in Kaura Namoda local government area of Zamfara State and killed one of the bandits while One motorcycle was recovered from the fleeing criminals.

“Same day, troops deployed at Yar Tsamiya Jino while on patrol rescued a young female kidnap victim named Jamila Sani around the fringes of Yar Tsamiya Jino forest. Preliminary investigation revealed that she was kidnapped alongside others at Makasu village in Kankara local government area of Katsina State on 7th September,” he said.

The Acting Director, said on 20th September, troops arrested two suspected bandits namely Dayyabu Abubakar and Yahaya Murtala along Machika-Mararaba road in Katsina state.

He said on 22nd September, troops in Faskari, Katsina State arrested two suspected bandits namely Haruna Hassan and Kabiru Abdullahi at Yankara Market and Angwan Boka who were identified to be members of a bandits group terrorizing locals in the general area.

“On 23rd September, troops on clearance patrol destroyed several bandits’ camps and recovered two Dane guns, one locally made sword, three axes, two motorcycles, One mobile phone and the sum of N10,000 after conducting thorough search of the area,” he said.

Onyeuko said on 24th September, troops deployed at Dan Ali village arrested 9 suspected bandits collaborators at Sabon Garin Dan Ali general area in Danmusa local government area of Katsina State while troops deployed at Daudawa arrested one Surajo Bala, a suspected bandits informant who confessed to be involved in arranging kidnap of victims for bandits.

“Troops deployed at Safana foiled an armed bandits attack and recovered several rustled cattle at Danyegeya village in Safana local government area of Katsina state,” he said.