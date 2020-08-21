Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity of the Nigerian Army have destroyed several bandits’ camps, killed three bandits, arrested seven bandits and their collaborators in its latest onslaught against banditry in the North West.

A statement by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Brig. General Bernard Onyeuko said on August 16 and 17, troops destroyed some bandit’s enclaves in Karaduwa in Matazu local government area and in Dumburum Forest both in Katsina State.

“Troops successfully neutralised three bandits and recovered one AK-47 rifle, two empty AK-47 rifle magazines and 127 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition,” he said.

Onyeuko said troops conducting clearance patrol along Faskari-Sheme Road in Katsina State came in contact with suspected bandits and opened fire, which made the bandits abandon their victims, including two kidnapped teenage boys namely Aminu Alka and Nasiru.

He added that troops deployed at Dandume local government area of Katsina State rescued four kidnap victims from suspected bandits at Tudun Ali village.

Onyeuko said on August 15, troops deployed at Jengebe in Talata Mafara local government area of Zamfara state acting on arrested three suspected bandit’s collaborators at Jengebe market while attempting to sell three rustled cows.

“In the same vain, troops deployed at Bagega in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State while on fighting patrol rescued three kidnap victims namely Gaddafi, Sani Bello and Ya’u Abubakar from suspected bandits’ captivity at Gobirawa village,” he said.

Onyeuko said on August 17, troops arrested a suspected bandit named Dahiru Liman at Ugwan Malama Rama, who investigation revealed had been living in the village following the destruction of their camps at Bakin Lamba during a clearance operation by the troops.

He said on August 18, troops conducted cordon and search operation at various suspected bandits hideouts, recovered five locally fabricated dane guns at Unguwar Tsamiya village in Faskari Local Government Area.

Onyeuko said on August 19, troops deployed at Faskari conducted fighting patrol to Yar Malamai village sighted some suspected bandits within the vicinity of the village and apprehended four bandits.

“On August 19, following credible intelligence which revealed the movement of bandits along Marehe – Danlayi – Bena axis with possible intent to rustle cattle in a village around Bena, troops swiftly mobilised and laid ambush along the route and arrested one suspected bandit, Bello Abdulrahman with a machete while two others escaped into the bush,” he said.