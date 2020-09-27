Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity of the Nigerian Army fighting banditry in North west have destroyed several bandits hideouts, killed a bandit and arrested 28 others including a wanted logistics supplier.

A statement by the Acting Director Media Operations, Defence Headwaters Abuja, Brig. General Bernard Onyeuko, said on September 22, troops of Sector 3 arrested Mallam Gambo, a wanted bandits’ logistics supplier at Dansadau in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Onyeuko ,said on September 18, troops arrested three suspected bandits : Umaru Lawali ,Ahmed Bello and Yunusa Muhammad, in Dangulbi village and Gidan Yawa in Maru Bungudu Local Government Areas of Zamfara state.

He added that on same day two suspects, Abdullahi Lawal and Bala Saidu, were arrested by troops at Sabon Layi and Dandume for allegedly selling rustled cattle for bandits.

He said :”On September 19, troops deployed at Dandume thwarted what could have been a massive attack on locals by suspected armed bandits at Dandume LGA in Katsina state. The troops who received timely information on the movement of the suspects with several motorcycles swiftly mobilised to the area and engaged the criminals in a fire fight”.

Onyeuko added that on September 19, troops deployed at Batsari arrested a suspected bandit, Abdullahi Musa ,at Giginyu village while Amadu Saleh and Shaibu Ibrahim were arrested at Madachi and Maigora villages in Katsina state.

“Furthermore, following reliable information about movement of unknown persons suspected to be bandits with six motorcycles at Dan Aji forest, around Yar Mallamai in Kankara LGA of Katsina state, troops immediately mobilised and laid ambush in the area and arrested the six suspects,” he said. He said on the same date ,troops averted invasion on Dayau village in Kaura Namoda LGA of Zamfara state and killed one of the bandits while one motorcycle was recovered from the fleeing criminals.

“Yet on the same day, troops deployed at Yar Tsamiya Jino while on patrol rescued a young female kidnap victim , Jamila Sani ,around the fringes of Yar Tsamiya Jino forest. Preliminary investigation revealed that she was kidnapped alongside others at Makasu village in Kankara LGA of Katsina State on September 7,” he said.