Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters have said that the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed another Tactical Command Centre belonging to the Boko Haram terrorists and killed some of their fighters at Yuwe in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche, said in a statement that “In continuation of air interdiction missions being conducted under the subsidiary Operation LONG REACH to unhinge the leadership of the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the North East, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed a BHTs’ Tactical Command Centre and neutralized some of their fighters at Yuwe in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

“The operation was executed on 17 June 2020 after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions observed significant presence of BHTs in the settlement and also established that a prominent compound with solar panel-mounted rooftop and a large tree in the middle with a nearby flag-mounted sentry post was being used by the BHTs to coordinate their operations in the area.

“Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets dispatched by the ATF to take out the Command Centre took turns in attacking the location scoring accurate hits, leading to the destruction of the Centre and surrounding structures as well as the neutralization of several fighters.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the ATF for their dedication and professionalism. The Defence Headquarters equally urge them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements in the country”