The Defence Headquarters, yesterday, said that troops of Operation Hadin Kai had, in the past two weeks, eliminated 14 terrorists and arrested 15 others.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, told journalists in Abuja that the achievement followed military operations across the North East region between May 19 and June 2.

He said that 100 family members of terrorists in the North East, comprising 33 women and 67 children, were also rescued by the troops.

He added that the troops, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force, on May 22, dealt a deadly blow to the terrorists at Amdaga, Balazola, Ndakaine, Jango, Sabah and Gobara in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno.

Onyeuko said that the Boko Haram and Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ hideouts in the area were also levelled and cleared during the encounter.

He said the terrorists fled in disarray due to the superior fire power of the troops and abandoned their properties and family members.

The defence spokesperson further said that troops also recovered a dump truck belonging to the Borno State Road Maintenance Agency.

The vehicle, he said, was reported to have been stolen by the terrorists in February 2021, but was recovered on May 23, on old Marte road.

Onyeuko said further that troops on patrol in Ashigashiya, Kodele, and Apagaluwa in Gwoza Local Government Area, encountered terrorist-herders, who engaged the former in a fierce gun battle.

Onyeuko said there had been sustained efforts to build on the successes, so far, achieved in the various theatres.

