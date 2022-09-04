The Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, have again neutralized bandits and terrorists along Sabon Birni, Dogondawa-Kuyelo and Farin Ruwa areas of Kaduna State.

The Director, Army Public Relations Officer, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu confirmed the development in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna.

He said that the bandits were neutralized on Saturday as the troops continue to push on to clear the North West of banditry and terrorism.

Nwachukwu said the dogged and highly motivated troops, while on a fighting patrol, came in contact with the bandits.

“The troops in the ensuing shoot out, eliminated three of the terrorists and recovered two AK 47 rifles, nine magazines, seven Baofeng communication radios, one Tecno mobile phone, 120 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, one power generator and a motorcycle.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya has commended the troops for their gallantry and urged them not to relent until banditry is eradicated in the region.

“The General Officer Commanding (GOC),1 Division, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has urged all law abiding citizens to continue to support the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information that would assist the troops in their operations against the criminal elements,” Nwachukwu said.(NAN)