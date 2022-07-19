From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said soldiers on internal security operations in Benue and Kastina states have killed five terrorists and bandits in Benue and Kastina states.

The soldiers from Operation Whirl Stroke and Operation Hadarin Daji killed the criminals while on clearance operations at the Chito general area, Sankera council ward in Ukum Local Government Area, Benue State, and Jaja village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Bernard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the soldiers recovered 24, motorcycles, two AK 47 rifles, two magazines, 16 rounds of 7.62mm special, six motorcycles, two phones, one clipper and some packets of tramadol drug, among other items from the criminals.

The statement reads: “Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, in a fierce battle, eliminated terrorists.

“On July 15, 2022, based on credible intelligence, the troops conducted a raid operation at Chito general area, Sankera council ward in Ukum Local Government Area, Benue State, and in the process, came in contact with suspected bandits.

“The bandits, on sighting the advancing troops, fired at their direction, and the troops responded with superior fire power and neutralised three bandits, while others escaped. The troops searched the bandits hideout and recovered 18 motorcycles used by the bandits to terrorise the general area.

In another, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, in a special operation, in the early hours of July 17, 2022, conducted operation at Palale-Jaja village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina state and made contact with terrorists. Troops engaged them with and neutralised two terrorists. Items recovered include two AK 47 rifles, two magazines, 16 rounds of 7.62mm special, six motorcycles, two phones, one clipper, some packets of tramadol drug, among other items.

The military high command commends troops of Operation Whirl Stroke and Operation Hadarin Daji for the feat and encourages the general public to avail troops with more credible and timely information on criminal activities in their areas.