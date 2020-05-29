The Military High Command said the Nigerian troops have killed over 188 terrorists in the North East, 411 bandits in North West and Central and rescued 236 victims in various operations in 21 days.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, stated this while briefing newsmen on the operations of armed forces of Nigeria from May 6 to May 28 yesterday in Abuja.

Enenche said that the successes were results of joint operations by the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force and other security agencies that had considerably degraded terrorism and criminality in the country.

Under Operation Lafiya Dole, he said that the troops operating in various theatres killed several members of the Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters and their senior commanders.

Enenche also disclosed that the terrorist’s logistics facilities, gun trucks and other structures were destroyed as well as recovery of weapons within the period. According to him, a total of 188 BHT/ISWAP fighters were killed and several others suffered various degrees of gunshot wounds with narrow chances of survival.

“This is in addition to several others killed in air bombardments. The troops also rescued a total of 236 civilians – women and children, who were abducted by the terrorists. The victims have undergone medical checkups and treatments at our health facilities,” he said. The coordinator disclosed that the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji had in various clearance operations neutralised 392 armed bandits in Katsina and Zamfara States during the period.

He added that the troops also destroyed some dwellings and logistics warehouses of the bandits at Dunya, Abu Radde’s Camp and Ibrahim Mai Bai’s Camp in Jibia and Danmusa Local Government Areas of Katsina State.