Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The troops of Operation Sahel Sanity fighting criminals in the North West have foiled 47 bandit attacks, 31 kidnapping incidents and eliminated 38 bandits.

This was disclosed by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko, while briefing reporters at the Nigerian Army Super Camp IV in Faskari.

‘So far, in all the operations conducted between 4th September and 25th October, 38 armed bandits were neutralized while 93 suspected bandits logistics suppliers and collaborators were arrested while 30 Dane guns, 941 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and 5 live cartridges were captured during various encounters with troops,’ he said.

The Acting Director represented by the Media Coordinator, Nigerian Army Operations, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, added that the troops foiled 47 bandits attacks and 31 kidnap incidents and while 10 bandit’s camps and their logistics bases were destroyed by troops of Operation Sahel Sanity.

‘In all the search and rescue operations carried out, 108 kidnapped victims were rescued, 90 bandits informants and collaborators, 3 rustled cattle marketers and 12 bandits logistics suppliers were arrested and a total of 131 cows, 154 sheep/rams and one camel were recovered,’ he said.

Onyeuko.said the gallant troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have intensified operational activities in the theatre of operation which has led to the degradation of the bandits and their activities to the barest minimum as indicative by the successes recorded.

‘Also numerous farm and highway patrols were carried out within Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna, Kebbi and Zamfara states thus boosting the confidence of the locals as well as commuters in carrying out their daily activities without hindrance,’ he said.

