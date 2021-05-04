From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Army, yesterday, said its trooops fighting the counter-insurgency war in the North East have foiled an attempt by the Boko Haram terrorists to attack Rann town, headquarters of Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.

The soldiers, from the newly christened Operation Hadin Kai, were said to have engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle that lasted about one hour.

Army Public Relations Director, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, said many of the terrorists were wounded during the operation, leading to the recovery of several weapons and ammunition among them anti-aircraft gun barrel, AK-47 rifle, hand held communication radio and different calibres of ammunition.

Yerima in the statement said: “Nigerian Army troops of the newly reinvigorated Operation Hadin Kai, successfully thwarted Boko Haram terrorists’ attempt to infiltrate into Rann town, the capital of Kala Balge council of Borno State on May 1.

The terrorists, in their numbers, attempted to disrupt the peace that has been enjoyed by the border town but were met with stiff resistance as the troops in the area took them on a fierce fire fight which lasted about an hour. The terrorists withdrew in disarray with a large number of them suffering fatal injuries leaving behind several weapons and ammunition, including anti-aircraft gun barrel, AK 47 rifle, hand held communication radio and different calibres of ammunition.

“In a related development, on May 2, another band of Boko Haram terrorists attacked Ajiri town of Konduga council of Borno State.

The terrorists having reached part of the town initially burnt nine houses and killed some innocent residents before they were engaged by the troops deployed in the area.

The retreating terrorists went away with various degrees of gun shot injuries while the gallant troops are on their chase.

Unfortunately, however, two personnel paid the supreme price in the resulting encounter.